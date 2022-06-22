Sports

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson is seen Nov. 15, 2020 before a game at the New England Patriots. (Charles Krupa)

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26.

Ferguson, nicknamed "Sack Daddy," played three NFL seasons, all with Baltimore. He set the career sacks record in the college Football Bowl Subdivision (45) when he played at Louisiana Tech.

Police said the cause of death is still to be determined.

"On June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue for a report of a questionable death," Baltimore police said. "Once there, officers located 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, unresponsive, being treated by medics. Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics. No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time."

Ferguson was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019 and played in 38 games as a pro with 4 1/2 sacks.



"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana, Ferguson played high school football and basketball at West Feliciana. At Louisiana Tech, his 45 sacks were one better than another Ravens linebacker, Terrell Suggs, achieved at Arizona State.

Ferguson was a third-team AP All-American in 2018.



"The LA Tech Family mourns this morning's tragic news of the sudden death of former Bulldog great, Jaylon Ferguson," the Louisiana Tech football program tweeted. "We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmarylandnflobituarybaltimore ravensu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in separate Wake County child sex crime cases
Senate takes first steps to pass a gun reform bill
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County
﻿Local economist and drivers react to Biden's gas tax holiday plan
Man's murder conviction overturned for son's hot car death
Lightning strike in Southern California kills woman and dogs
Show More
Cancer patient at UNC Hospitals gets wedding she deserves
Video shows police rescue woman from subway train tracks
Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
Rapper Lil Tjay wounded in New Jersey shooting, sources say
How sex could play a role in developing long COVID: Study
More TOP STORIES News