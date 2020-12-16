Society

West Virginia school district tells students to 'go build a snowman' on 1st snow day, rather than attending virtual class

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. -- In Jefferson County, West Virginia, a school district is giving students the day off on Wednesday in honor of the first snow day of the year, encouraging kids to "go build a snowman."

Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson said in a letter yesterday that students should sit by the fire and enjoy some hot chocolate instead of attending virtual classes.

"It's been a year of seemingly endless loss and the stress of trying to make up for that loss," Gibson said. "For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won't lose this year."



The district is closed for both students and teachers on Wednesday.

Students and teachers are urged to "make some memories" with their families on the first snow day of the season.

This plan in West Virginia is completely opposite of what the mayor in New York City is saying ahead of major winter storms.

"If we did have a snow day, meaning kids couldn't physically go to school, we still have remote learning in place," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The mayor said snow days are a "thing of the past" for kids these days, despite the impending storm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywest virginiasocial distancingsnow stormschoolsnowstorm
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC hits record high 12.5% daily test rate
COVID-19 vaccine 'will save lives,' UNC doctor says
Man convicted of murder released by pardons board
Airbnb suspends 21 Triangle homes in 'party house' crackdown
Biden introduces Buttigieg as his transportation pick
3 North Carolina HBCUs receive $90M donation from philanthropist
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
Show More
WEATHER: Cold rain lingers Wednesday in NC
Apex officer tells neighbor he was 'appalled' by BLM Christmas card photo
Kamala Harris discusses her historic win in exclusive ABC interview
Republicans acknowledge Biden's victory after Electoral College vote
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
More TOP STORIES News