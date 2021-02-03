officer involved shooting

Person who fled Rocky Mount traffic stop shot by police, officials say

By
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a person was shot by an officer following a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Town officials said it happened around 8:30 p.m. near Jefferys Road and Fenner Road when Rocky Mount officers assisted North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop where a person fled the vehicle.



Officers found a person matching the description given by Highway Patrol. While attempting to detain the person, shots were fired, striking the suspect.

The person was taken to UNC Nash Health Care.

