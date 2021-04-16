Food & Drink

Popular Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams shop coming to Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular ice cream shop is opening its first Triangle location in Durham.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams plans to open later this year in Brightleaf Square.

Pints of Jeni's have been available at area Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Publix and The Fresh Market stores for a while but this will be the region's first scoop shop.

"I love the Durham area. It's got so much character and entrepreneurial spirit," Jeni Britton Bauer said in a news release. "We can't wait to become a part of the Brightleaf Square community."

The only other North Carolina location is in Charlotte. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.
