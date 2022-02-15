Arts & Entertainment

Duke University student competes on 'Jeopardy' tonight

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second week of the "Jeopardy National College Championship" gets underway Tuesday night on ABC11.

The tournament features 36 students from 36 universities across the country, and Tuesday night, one of those students is from a university right here in the Triangle.


Anna Muthalaly is a junior at Duke University and will be one of six students competing in Tuesday night's games.

Muthalaly spoke to ABC11 about her experience on "Jeopardy." You can watch that in the video player above.


Then watch her compete on "Jeopardy" at 8 p.m. right here on ABC11.
