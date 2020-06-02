abc11 together

Share Your Heroes: Jeremy Harris gets food to the shelves, 'has never met a stranger'

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jeremy Harris spent 10 years as a volunteer firefighter before working for a local food distribution company. Friends and family said Jeremy serves as an inspiration to those around him.

"Jeremy is my hero," Stacy Harris said of her husband.

"Without Jeremy's handwork and determination, the trucks would not be able to roll and bring food to our grocery store and help us through this pandemic," Jeremy's mother-in-law Frances Watson said.

Jeremy and his wife live in Durham County with their 15-month-old son.

"I can tell you in all honesty, he's got the heart of a giant," Bobby Barbour, Jeremy's cousin said.
