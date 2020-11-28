Hellems scores 17 as NC State races past N. Florida, 86-51

RALEIGH -- Jericole Hellems scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting to lead four double-figure scorers and North Carolina State raced away from North Florida 86-51 Friday night to win a second straight game.Cam Hayes added 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting with six assists, DJ Funderburk had 11 points and Manny Bates 10 with five blocked shots and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (2-0).The Ospreys (0-2) were paced by three players with 11 points each - Carter Hendricksen, Jose Placer and Jadyn Parker.The Wolf Pack picked up 10 steals and harried North Florida into 19 turnovers, holding the Ospreys to 38% shooting (21 of 56).NC State shot 56% from the floor (34 for 61) with 20 assists.Hellems scored 11 in the first half, including 7 of the team's 10 during one stretch as NC State broke away from a 15-12 lead to take a 42-28 advantage into halftime. North Florida missed its first seven shots of the second half and never cut into the Wolf Pack lead.NC State's Thomas Allen opened the second half with a 3-pointer, North Florida missed three straight shots on one possession, including consecutive dunk attempts by Josh Endicott, and Hellems scored on the fast break on the other end with a feed from Braxton Beverly.A Hayes jumper pushed the lead above 20 points midway through the second half and North Florida was unable to get closer the rest of the way.