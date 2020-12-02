Search on for 'armed and extremely dangerous' man in drive-by shooting that injured Durham County deputy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Sheriff's Office and other agencies have issued a Blue Alert in their search for a Black Acura with a North Carolina Temporary Tag on Wednesday.

The car is believed to belong to Jerry Lamont Harris Jr., who is wanted in connection with a Nov. 14 incident where shots were fired into an off-duty deputy's car at the intersection of N. Mineral Springs Road and Stallings Road. The deputy's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said the off-duty deputy was traveling in his own vehicle when a silver sedan with an unknown number of occupants fired several shots into the deputy's car. That sedan was later identified as a Hyundai Sonata.

The year and model of the Acura being searched for is unknown.

Another man, Armand Lewis-Langston, has already been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Harris, 26, was last seen wearing a black hoodie. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy. Durham County deputies consider Harris "armed and extremely dangerous."

A Blue Alert is sent out to warn the community about threats to law enforcement and notify the public about a search for a suspect. If you see a black Acura, you're asked to call *HP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyshootingdeputy involved shootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Deaths, hospitalizations reach new highs
Civil rights attorney in NC for Graham pepper spray case
Task force says to 'assume you became infected' over Thanksgiving
Flags to be lowered in honor of fallen Nash County Deputy
Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan virus relief plan
WWII vet, COVID survivor released from hospital for 104th birthday
Cooper says NC expected to get 85K doses of Pfizer vaccine after approval
Show More
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
US adviser hopes for COVID vaccine approval by Dec. 10
DOJ probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
WEATHER: Cold night ahead, warmer by late week
More TOP STORIES News