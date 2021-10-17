'Foul play' suspected after Robeson County woman goes missing, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

'Foul play' suspected after Robeson County woman goes missing

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Jessica Lawrence, 42, was reported missing Tuesday by a family member.

The sheriff's office said investigators confirmed that Lawrence, who works at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, was last seen at her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls on Sept. 26.

On Thursday, her gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was found during a traffic stop in the area of Highway 710 N. in Red Springs.

The driver, Michael L. Brayboy, 42, was arrested and charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender.

He was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and held on a $1.5 million secured bond.

Lawrence is about 5-5 and weighs about 150 pounds, the sheriff's office said. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators have searched for her by ground and by air.

"We have reason to believe foul play is involved. Obviously, we can't discuss details of where the investigation is at this point but many leads have been established and evidence has been obtained," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. "We are asking for the public's assistance in regard to anyone that observed Brayboy in the vehicle described or may have seen him with Lawrence around Sept. 26-27 to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillenclumbertoncumberland countyarrestinvestigationmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Reports: 17 missionaries from U.S. kidnapped by gang in Haiti
Prayer vigil held in Dunn to remember victims of drug overdoses
Fun had by all at Dix Park alternative to the State Fair
NC State Fair: Everything to know before you go
No. 22 NC State passes big road test by trouncing Boston College, 33-7
Highway Patrol to conduct bus stop safety efforts next week
Show More
Sunny and chilly Sunday, but cold front bringing storms tonight
UNC holds on to beat Miami 45-42
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says
Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios
Duke loses third in a row with 48-0 trouncing at Virginia
More TOP STORIES News