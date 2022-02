MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A JetBlue plane made an emergency landing at RDU on Thursday night.According to Flight Aware, Flight 1730 from Fort Myers, Florida, to New York had an emergency over Virginia and turned around.It landed safely at RDU within the last hour.The flight diverted after experiencing connectivity issues with the aircraft's radio, JetBlue said.The flight was swapped to another aircraft and will continue to New York's JFK Airport.