Act fast: JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday

By
NEW YORK -- JetBlue is turning 20 years old, and is celebrating with a two-day sale the company is calling 20 Years Just Flew By.

The sale will offer some one-way fares as low as $20. However, there are conditions.

You must act quickly and be flexible.

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Click here to find tickets.

Trips must depart on a Tuesday or Wednesday and travel must complete by June 17, 2020.

There are also some blackout dates: March 18-31 and April 14-21.

Don't expect to make cancellations unless your ticket is labeled "Blue," "Blue Plus" or "Blue Extra" otherwise the cancellation fee could wind up being more than the original ticket price.
