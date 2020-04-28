Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: JetBlue is first US airline to require travelers to wear face coverings

In this Oct. 18, 2019, photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies into Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEW YORK CITY -- JetBlue is the first major U.S. airline to require all customers to wear face coverings during travel to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Lack of passengers grounds about one-third of world's airliners and they need special care while idle

The company announced Monday that the new policy goes into effect on May 4.

The airline had previously required all crew members to wear face coverings while working.

"Wearing a face covering isn't about protecting yourself it's about protecting those around you," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue. "This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well."

RELATED: Starting to wear a face mask in public? What you need to know about when you need to wash it and when you need to toss it

Customers will be asked to cover their mouth and nose throughout their travels, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicjetbluecovid 19 outbreakflight attendantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
5 Smithfield Foods employees in Clinton test positive for COVID-19
LATEST: 16 deaths, 565 cases in Durham; 2 more center outbreaks
Businesses get creative with Mother's Day specials
How to keep the kids entertained and learning during COVID-19.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 16 deaths, 565 cases in Durham; 2 more center outbreaks
NC designates over 3,000 businesses as essential
Out to regain footing, Trump shifts virus focus to economy
Triangle businesses hopeful for second round of PPP funding
Reopen NC administrator says she tested positive for COVID-19
Businesses get creative with Mother's Day specials
Father devastated over crash that left 2 children dead in Durham
Show More
ABC11 viewers step up to help unemployed Wake Forest woman
Man charged after Holly Springs woman found dead in her trunk
Some local charities receive $5K grant but still need your help
Fayetteville restaurant creates DIY meal kits amid COVID-19
Durham police still looking for info in 2019 security guard death
More TOP STORIES News