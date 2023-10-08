A large crowd came together Sunday in Raleigh's Moore Square for the "Free Palestine" Rally

'Affects all of us': Both sides of Israel-Palestine conflict sound off on attack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Jewish Federation of Greater Raleigh says it is devastated by the deadly attack.

Several members have spent the last 24 hours reaching out to family and friends living thousands of miles away from the Triangle in Israel.

"We are getting flooded with horrifying stories and experiences that are happening to loved ones," said Reweaving Communities Founder Barbara Kaynan.

"I feel lucky my wife's family, who live right out of Jerusalem, are safe so far, but I know that's not the case for everybody," said Jewish Federation of Greater Raleigh CEO Phil Broadsky. "Even though this conflict is happening in Israel, it affects all of us"

Several members met virtually Sunday afternoon to express their sorrow for the hundreds of Israelis who have been killed and thousands of other people who have been injured.

RELATED: US to send carrier strike group to Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel

Meanwhile, a large crowd came together in Moore Square in Raleigh for the "Free Palestine" Rally.

While the attack on Israel is considered an act of terrorism, Free Palestine Rally organizer Rania Masri says what we are witnessing is liberation.

"In no way can we say what is happening now is unprovoked. Quite the consequence...It's a direct response to occupation and apartheid," said Masri. "What we've had happen for 75 years is Palestinians have been dispossessed, their homes have been broken and destroyed, their lands have been stolen."

The Jewish Federation will be hosting an in-person gathering Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the David Kahn Community Campus in North Raleigh.

ALSO SEE: More than 1,000 dead after Hamas attack, Israel's response