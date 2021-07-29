Politics

Jill Biden to get medical procedure on foot after Hawaii visit

EMBED <>More Videos

First lady Jill Biden on cover of Vogue: 'GMA' 1st look

WASHINGTON -- First lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a Hawaiian beach, her spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden is joining her at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the removal.

The incident occurred last weekend before her two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu on Sunday and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjill bidenthe white housejoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cooper urges NC businesses to make workers mask up or get vaccinated
Federal workers required to get vaccinated; military may be next
Teen bitten by what is believed to be a shark at Wrightsville Beach
Fayetteville couple says broken wedding venue A/C was 'unbearable'
Heat Advisory issued for central NC ahead of high temps on Friday
LATEST: 92% of new cases are in unvaccinated people, Cohen says
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier dies at underwater training school
Healthcare worker has message for vax-resistant hospital workers
USA's Suni Lee wins all-around gold
LGBT organizations using $100,000 grant toward vaccination efforts
Galaxycon kicks off Thursday in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News