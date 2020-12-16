Fayetteville police asking for help in homicide of 17-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville detectives are asking for help in solving a homicide where a 17-year-old was killed over the weekend.

Jimel "Mister" Jones was shot and killed on Sunday. The teen died from a suspected drive-by shooting along the 6500 block of Amanda Circle around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Police believe several people had gathered at a home when a dark-colored sedan with "spoke-style" rims stopped in the road in front of the home. Several shots were fired from the vehicle towards the home.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. There is no information on a shooting suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should call or text Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539, or email at jarnold@ci.fay.nc.us.
