Statewide virtual job fair set for Tuesday from NCDHHS

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is holding a virtual job fair on Tuesday to help those struggling with unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Job seekers will be able to speak with recruiters and hold one-on-one virtual interviews.
Employers are looking for people with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, mental/behavioral health and IT.
Online registration is required. You can request to attend here.
The country's unemployment rate in December was 6.7%, the same as November's rate. Employers cut roughly 140,000 jobs.
