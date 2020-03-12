BREAKING NEWS
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Full Story
Jobs at ABC11 WTVD Eyewitness News
Click here for more about internships at ABC11
ABOUT ABC11
Advertise with ABC11
ABC11's "Women In Media" forum helps student journalists
News internships at ABC11
Check the latest school closings and delays
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County nears 400 COVID-19 cases
After a month of battling COVID-19, Durham woman reunited with family
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Make-A-Wish Foundation holds social distancing parade for 6-year-old
Not just RTP: Triangle a research leader for COVID-19 treatments
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Show More
90 percent of Wake Co. COVID-19 patients don't know how they got it
Raleigh hair salon gives hair color kits to clients
Smithfield couple threatened with eviction despite Governor's order to halt evictions
Will Wake County graduations go on as planned?
Some North Carolina public beaches begin to reopen
More TOP STORIES News