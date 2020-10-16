Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Durham on Sunday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With in-person early voting underway in North Carolina, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be making a campaign stop in Durham on Sunday.
The Biden/Harris campaign announced the former vice president will attend an event in Durham to encourage North Carolinians to make their plan to vote early during the state's in-person early voting period.
The event is expected to take place at 1 p.m., however, details as to where the event will be held have not been released at this time.
This marks Biden's second campaign stop in North Carolina since securing the nomination. His last visit was in Charlotte, where he discussed rebuilding the US economy.
The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump announced a campaign rally in Gastonia on Wednesday.
Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, held a virtual event in North Carolina on Thursday after having to cancel her initial planned visit when two people closely involved in the Biden/Harris campaign tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the campaign, neither candidate has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.
