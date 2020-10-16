NC2020

Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Durham on Sunday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With in-person early voting underway in North Carolina, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be making a campaign stop in Durham on Sunday.

The Biden/Harris campaign announced the former vice president will attend an event in Durham to encourage North Carolinians to make their plan to vote early during the state's in-person early voting period.

The event is expected to take place at 1 p.m., however, details as to where the event will be held have not been released at this time.

This marks Biden's second campaign stop in North Carolina since securing the nomination. His last visit was in Charlotte, where he discussed rebuilding the US economy.

The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump announced a campaign rally in Gastonia on Wednesday.

Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, held a virtual event in North Carolina on Thursday after having to cancel her initial planned visit when two people closely involved in the Biden/Harris campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the campaign, neither candidate has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdurhamdurham countyvotingnc2020vote 2020campaignvice president joe bidendurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NC2020
More than 1 million votes have been cast in NC
Former state legislator charged with assault of poll worker
Access to early poll locations more difficult for some NC voters
Harris holds virtual NC event after staff members tests positive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump plans campaign rally in Gastonia
Durham woman charged in 'brutal' double stabbing case in Orange County
LATEST: NC submits COVID-19 vaccination plan to the CDC
More than 1 million votes have been cast in NC
Former state legislator charged with assault of poll worker
Pretty in Pink launches breast cancer treatment fundraiser
NOAA says to expect a warmer, drier winter. What does that mean for NC?
Show More
'It's on, North Carolina': Pence greets supporters in Selma
Chilly nights ahead!
COVID-19 blamed in death of St. Aug's president
14-year-old recognized for COVID-19 treatment research
Raleigh apartment fire sends 4 people to hospital
More TOP STORIES News