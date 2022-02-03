Biden expands crackdown on illegal firearms amid national surge in gun violence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11517546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NYPD Detective Jason Rivera's widow Ms. Dominique Luzuriaga delivers his eulogy.

NEW YORK -- Days after two police officers were killed by a suspect using an illegal gun, President Joe Biden is heading to New York City Thursday to meet with Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul and to announce new actions targeting gun violence that the White House says builds on his "comprehensive strategy" unveiled last June.Senior administration officials said on a call with reporters Wednesday evening that Biden is going to New York City "because it is a community where they continue, like many other cities across the country, to experience a spike in gun violence."Biden, traveling with Attorney General Merrick Garland, will highlight a set of new actions from the Justice Department which include directing all U.S. Attorney's Offices to increase resources dedicated to district-specific violent crime strategies, and increasing personnel and other resources to strengthen task forces that target the illegal flow of guns up the East Coast, similar to the one that was used in the recent fatal shooting of two NYPD officers.The Department of Justice will also take steps to prioritize federal prosecutions of those who "criminally sell or transfer firearms that are used in violent crimes" and launch a National Ghost Gun Enforcement Initiative to help bring cases against those who use so-called "ghost guns" to commit crimes.After a series of mass shootings at the start of his presidency last year and facing pressure to act, Biden issued a half dozen limited gun control executive actions in April, which included actions on "ghost guns" and pistol-stabilizing braces.The president is limited in his authority to act alone on gun control reforms and is continuing to call on Congress to act legislatively, though after months of negotiations, the most recent talks on gun reforms failed in September.On Thursday, Biden will ask them to reach a bipartisan agreement on an appropriations bill that includes $300 million to expand community policing and $200 million for evidence-based community violence interventions.