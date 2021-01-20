joe biden

President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural address: What he plans to say on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON -- Two of the Biden administration's top communications officials are describing the incoming president's inaugural address as a forward-looking speech that will make little to no mention of his predecessor.

Communications director Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden's address would "speak to the moment that we are in, but it will also lay out a vision for the future."

Biden press secretary Jen Psaki tells CNN that Biden's inaugural address is "definitely not a speech about Donald Trump" and she "wouldn't expect" to hear about him in it.

ABC News political analyst Matt Dowd spoke on "Good Morning America" Sunday, Jan. 17, on what you need to know about President-elect Joe Biden's agenda and transition.



Bedingfield says Biden had not had any contact with the outgoing president.

Asked why Biden had invited political opponents including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to join him at a Mass on Wednesday morning, Psaki said it "felt important to him personally to have members of both parties ... and use that as an example to the American public."

Bedingfield says Biden will sign 15 executive orders in some of his first moves as president.

FULL LIST: Joe Biden's Cabinet picks, top-level appointees
