Biden says it's his 'expectation' to run for re-election in 2024

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden says it's his "expectation" that he'll run for reelection in 2024.

Biden is 78 and already the oldest president to hold office. He would be 82 at the start of a second term.

He added that he "would fully expect" that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate again, adding that she is "a great partner" who is "doing a great job."

Biden was asked at the first news conference of his presidency whether he thought he could face a rematch against Donald Trump.

Biden scoffed at the question. "Oh, I don't even think about it," Biden said. "I have no idea."

President Joe Biden opened his first formal news conference Thursday with a nod toward the improving picture on battling the coronavirus, doubling his original goal by pledging that the nation will administer 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of his first 100 days in office.



