netflix

11-year-old Raleigh actress, Johanna Colon, stars in Netflix film 'Feel the Beat'

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Actress and Raleigh native Johanna Colon is starring in the Netflix family film, "Feel The Beat".

"Feel The Beat is about a girl named April," Colon said. "She did not make it on Broadway so she went back to her hometown to teach these misfits of girls to go on to a dance competition. She realized they had become family to her when she has to go on to do another Broadway show," Colon added.

April is played by Sofia Carson known for Disney's "Descendants". Colon says the cast filmed for three months in 2019 near Niagra Falls.

"We're not even friends, we're family," Colon said. "We were there three months. We did a lot together, we went on picnics, we went to the pool. We went to Niagara Falls, we went there a lot," she added.

Colon became a viral sensation in 2015 when she gave a sassy dance recital performance to Aretha Franklin's "Respect". Since then, she's landed several acting roles, most recently she starred in Amazon Prime's "Troop Zero". Colon still lives in the Raleigh area and says her mom, who is a teacher, homeschools her and makes sure she stays grounded while growing up on movie sets.



"My mamma makes me clean the toilets, so," Colon laughs.

In its first few weeks of streaming, "Feel the Beat" became one of the top ten trending movies in the nation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighmovienetflixmovie newsraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NETFLIX
Black Triangle vets reflect on Vietnam War and racism back home
Moore County teen stars in new Netflix series 'Sweet Magnolias'
Creative ways to celebrate milestones while social distancing
From Joe Exotic to Dr. Fauci, this Chicago bakery makes treats inspired by quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Hopscotch Music Festival canceled
Wake Co. family who lost child to fireworks warns others about dangers
'So stressful:' Legal immigrants left in limbo as system overloads
Duke researchers help discover mutation that spreads coronavirus faster
Concierge service helping seniors during COVID-19
No-cost ways to calm an anxious pet during July 4th fireworks
New data gives Dr. Tilson hope about NC students returning to school
Show More
Man killed in Fay. break-in battled mental illness, family says
$10K reward offered in Fayetteville pawn shop gun burglary
Video shows bird carrying large fish over Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach mayor on mask mandate: Hospital workers wanted it
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
More TOP STORIES News