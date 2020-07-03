11-year-old Raleigh actress, Johanna Colon, stars in Netflix film 'Feel the Beat'

"Feel The Beat is about a girl named April," Colon said. "She did not make it on Broadway so she went back to her hometown to teach these misfits of girls to go on to a dance competition. She realized they had become family to her when she has to go on to do another Broadway show," Colon added.
April is played by Sofia Carson known for Disney's "Descendants". Colon says the cast filmed for three months in 2019 near Niagra Falls.
"We're not even friends, we're family," Colon said. "We were there three months. We did a lot together, we went on picnics, we went to the pool. We went to Niagara Falls, we went there a lot," she added.
Colon became a viral sensation in 2015 when she gave a sassy dance recital performance to Aretha Franklin's "Respect". Since then, she's landed several acting roles, most recently she starred in Amazon Prime's "Troop Zero". Colon still lives in the Raleigh area and says her mom, who is a teacher, homeschools her and makes sure she stays grounded while growing up on movie sets.
"My mamma makes me clean the toilets, so," Colon laughs.
In its first few weeks of streaming, "Feel the Beat" became one of the top ten trending movies in the nation.