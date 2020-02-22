75-year-old pedestrian struck, killed on Main Street in Rolesville

Police said it happened just after 8 p.m. in the 600 block of South Main Street.
The investigation revealed a car traveling southbound on South Main Sreet struck 75-year-old John Henry Landis Jr. while he was walking in the roadway
Landis was taken to WakeMed where he died from his injuries.
Weather was not a factor and no charges were filed.
Rolesville police closed South Main Street near Burlington Mills Road around 8:30 p.m.
ABC11 crews saw emergency vehicles on scene.
Business 401 Main St in Rolesville is closed in both directions. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/1vvJ5INeev— Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsBoard) February 22, 2020