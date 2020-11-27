tractor trailer

Johnston County building collapses after tractor-trailer crashes into it

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County building is in shambles after a tractor-trailer crashed into it on Friday evening.

The tractor-trailer collided with a car, pushing it into the building sometime around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 39 and NC-231.

Both the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Corinth Holders Fire Department responded to the collapse.

Authorities have not reported any injuries associated with the crash at this time.

