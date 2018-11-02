Johnston County fire crews battle large blaze at Byrd's Wholesale, Inc.

Johnston County officials are on the scene of a large fire at Byrd's Wholesale, Inc.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Johnston County officials worked to put out a large fire at Byrd's Wholesale, Inc. Thursday night.

Captain Bentley Powell with the Smithfield Fire Department said crews responded to a 911 call at 7:30 p.m.

Powell said no one was at the warehouse at the time of the fire, according to the owners.

He also mentioned the building contained wood products and a mill inside where lumber was sawed.

The owner said he's been at that property since 1969.

Crews were on scene throughout the night to monitor hotspots.

Firefighters said the wind was working against them and reigniting the hotspots.



An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
