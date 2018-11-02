EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4599929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Johnston County officials are on the scene of a large fire at Byrd's Wholesale, Inc.

The Wilsons Mills FD left for a short time to refill on water. One firefighter stayed behind to monitor at least 3 hotspots that continue to cause trouble at Byrd’s Wholesale. The business caught fire last night. An investigation continues this morning @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3bSWcgwj9T — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) November 2, 2018

Johnston County officials worked to put out a large fire at Byrd's Wholesale, Inc. Thursday night.Captain Bentley Powell with the Smithfield Fire Department said crews responded to a 911 call at 7:30 p.m.Powell said no one was at the warehouse at the time of the fire, according to the owners.He also mentioned the building contained wood products and a mill inside where lumber was sawed.The owner said he's been at that property since 1969.Crews were on scene throughout the night to monitor hotspots.Firefighters said the wind was working against them and reigniting the hotspots.An investigation is underway to determine the cause.