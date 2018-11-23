Man charged with taking indecent liberties with 3 children in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man was arrested this week after he allegedly took indecent liberties with three young girls.

After a two-month investigation, officials have charged 45-year-old William Joe King, of the 3900 block of Glendale Road, with four felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The victims are young girls ages 9, 11, and 14.

Officials said the alleged offenses happened in July of 2018, but were not reported until Sept. 20, which is when the investigation began.

King is being held in the Johnston County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.
