Johnston County couple charged with stealing deputy's patrol car

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Benson couple is facing charges related to the theft of a Johnston County deputy's patrol car.

It happened shortly after noon on Dec. 17 when a deputy received a call for help off T-Bar Road located south of NC-50.

Investigators said Charles Bullock and his girlfriend Nicole Thomas stole the deputy's patrol car during the call.

A short time later, deputies found the stolen patrol car and took the couple into custody.

Bullock and Thomas were both charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm--because of a gun found in the trunk of the patrol car.
