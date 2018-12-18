Johnston County couple charged with stealing deputy's patrol car

A Benson couple is facing charges related to the theft of a Johnston County deputy's patrol car.It happened shortly after noon on Dec. 17 when a deputy received a call for help off T-Bar Road located south of NC-50.Investigators said Charles Bullock and his girlfriend Nicole Thomas stole the deputy's patrol car during the call.A short time later, deputies found the stolen patrol car and took the couple into custody.Bullock and Thomas were both charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm--because of a gun found in the trunk of the patrol car.