4 people killed in Johnston County crash on I-95, exit closed for commute

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two women and two men were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County overnight.

A Kia Soul was getting off I-95 at exit 93 when the driver went off the road and hit a set of trees, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Two people were pinned inside the vehicle and the other two were ejected.

That exit will be closed for the morning commute.