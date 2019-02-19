Johnston County deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Davis Mill Road between Highway 70 East and the Pine Level city limits.

Upon arrival, deputies found 47-year-old Wanda Oden dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said 51-year-old Robert Oden, Wanda's husband, had shot and killed himself.

Deputies believe Robert took his wife's life and then his own.
