Johnston County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in drive-by shooting

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight.
The sheriff's office said it happened just before 4 a.m on Princeton-Kenly Road.
Several people were talking outside a home when a car drove by and shots were fired.
One person was shot and taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
