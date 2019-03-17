drive by shooting

Johnston County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in drive-by shooting

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight.

The sheriff's office said it happened just before 4 a.m on Princeton-Kenly Road.

Several people were talking outside a home when a car drove by and shots were fired.

One person was shot and taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

