Drunk driver going wrong way on US 70 caused fatal head-on crash, Troopers say

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) -- A suspected drunk driver crashed head on into another driver in Johnston County overnight Sunday into Monday.North Carolina Highway Patrol said the drunk driver was headed the wrong way on US 70 east when the crash happened.The driver of the other car was killed in the collision. That driver's family is still being notified, so their name has not been released.The suspected drunk driver survived the crash and was arrested on site. He's being held in jail in Johnston County.