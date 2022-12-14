Woman killed in crash with Amazon van in Johnston County

A woman crashed into an Amazon van as it backed out of a driveway in Johnston County.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman killed in a crash Monday evening with an Amazon van in Johnston County has been identified.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to calls about a crash involving two vehicles just before 7 p.m. in the 11100 block of NC Highway 50 South near Eldridge Road.

Officials said an amazon delivery van backed out of the driveway of a home and into an oncoming white Hyundai Accent traveling south on Highway 50. The driver of the Hyundai, Debra Cameron Dickens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash and said speed, alcohol, and drugs are not contributing factors.