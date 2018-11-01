Johnston County fire crews battle large blaze at Byrd's Wholesale, Inc.

Johnston County officials are on the scene of a large fire at Byrd's Wholesale, Inc.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Captain Bentley Powell with the Smithfield Fire Department said crews responded to a 911 call at 7:30 p.m.

Powell said no one was at the warehouse at the time of the fire, according to the owners.

He also mentioned the building contained wood products and a mill inside where lumber was sawed.

The owner said he's been at that property since 1969.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
