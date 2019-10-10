JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County pastor accused of having sex with a child is now facing additional charges involving two more underage victims.
According to court documents retrieved by the Johnston County Report, the Rev. Stephen Arthur Morris, 61, was accused of sex crimes with two more victims younger than 13.
Morris now faces a total of 26 charges including 11 counts of statutory rape 11 counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, two counts of attempted indecent liberties with a minor and one count each of attempted first-degree sexual exploitation and solicitation of another to commit sexual exploitation of a minor.
Morris was the pastor at Oliver's Grove Baptist Church on Highway 301 South of Four Oaks before being arrested in July. He resigned the same day as his arrest.
In July, it was reported that Morris was accused of statutory rape with a 13-year-old between June 2013 and June 2014.
Morris is being held in the Johnston County Jail.
Johnston County pastor faces additional child sex charges
