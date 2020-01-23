Johnston County Schools holding mock emergency relocation drill at Micro Elementary School

MICRO, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're in Micro on Thursday morning, you may see extra law enforcement over at Micro Elementary School, but don't be alarmed.

Johnston County Schools is partnering with local law enforcement and emergency services to practice an emergency relocation.

JCPS and the assisting law enforcement agencies will test the drills over at Micro Elementary School, helping students relocate over to nearby North Johnston Middle School.

Several agencies will be in the area to help with the exercise.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countyschool safety
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20 years ago, a whopping 20 inches of snow blanketed Raleigh
Ft. Bragg soldier honored, escorted back to Fayetteville
3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say
Teachers across NC consider extended walkout in new survey
Local officials, activists host gun violence roundtable
Christensen to open 3 chicken sandwich restaurants
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
Show More
'Bacteria-sniffing' dog keeps cancer patients safe at NC hospital
9-year-old girl shares special moment with Chewbacca at Disneyland
Man accused of robbing Belk of $46k in jewelry, pawning items
Man hit by minivan, injured near downtown Raleigh hotel
Video released as DA declines charges against Vance Co. asst. principal
More TOP STORIES News