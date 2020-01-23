Johnston County Schools holding mock emergency relocation drill at Micro Elementary School

MICRO, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're in Micro on Thursday morning, you may see extra law enforcement over at Micro Elementary School, but don't be alarmed.Johnston County Schools is partnering with local law enforcement and emergency services to practice an emergency relocation.JCPS and the assisting law enforcement agencies will test the drills over at Micro Elementary School, helping students relocate over to nearby North Johnston Middle School.Several agencies will be in the area to help with the exercise.