fatal shooting

One killed in shooting at Johnston County quadplex, deputies say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County deputies said a person was found shot dead in the front yard of a quadplex Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., deputies were called to a gunshot victim along the 4500 block of Steven's Sausage Road off of Brogden Road.

On arrival, officers found the person lying dead in the front yard. First responders attempted life-saving measures to no avail.

Authorities have not identified the victim or a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.

