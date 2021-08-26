One killed in shooting at Johnston County quadplex, deputies say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County deputies said a person was found shot dead in the front yard of a quadplex Wednesday evening.
Around 7 p.m., deputies were called to a gunshot victim along the 4500 block of Steven's Sausage Road off of Brogden Road.
On arrival, officers found the person lying dead in the front yard. First responders attempted life-saving measures to no avail.
Authorities have not identified the victim or a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
