One killed in shooting at Johnston County quadplex, deputies say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County deputies said a person was found shot dead in the front yard of a quadplex Wednesday evening.Around 7 p.m., deputies were called to a gunshot victim along the 4500 block of Steven's Sausage Road off of Brogden Road.On arrival, officers found the person lying dead in the front yard. First responders attempted life-saving measures to no avail.Authorities have not identified the victim or a suspect at this time.