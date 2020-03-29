abc11 together

Join us for the ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive

There's a lot of uncertainty going around with COVID-19, but there's also a lot of hope. We see that hope every day in the stories we highlight where ordinary people step up to become heroes to those in need.

Today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., ABC11 is hoping you'll be one of those heroes and give to the ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive benefiting both the Food Bank of Eastern and Central NC and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC. This virtual drive is a great way to practice social distancing while providing essential meals to those who are suddenly struggling due to closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

We are asking those that can, to donate to the drive here or on the ABC11 Facebook page.

Ninety percent of the Food Bank's surveyed disaster relief pantries and soup kitchens across central and eastern NC have already seen a significant increase in families and individuals visiting their sites for help.

"In our 40 years of serving the community, this is a crisis unlike any we've faced," said Peter Werbicki, President & CEO of the Food Bank of CENC. "We're shifting our operations and how we serve people to try to meet this unprecedented need, and do it in a way that ensures we can serve people for the long haul."

For those that need to get help, ABC11 Eyewitness News will be on-air throughout the day with information on available resources for you and your family. Additional information on NC 211, pantry locations, senior care, online learning, and more can be accessed at abc11.com/together.

So, join us as we give hope to those that need it the most. This is our community and we're in this together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronavirusabc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
UPDATED: Changes in social services, recreation, trash collection
How to get food assistance in central, eastern NC
Where to find toilet paper during coronavirus pandemic
Urban Ministries of Wake working to meet unprecedented needs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Halifax Co. inmate is first COVID-19 case in state prison system
Worried about April bills? Tips to manage finances during COVID-19
Wake County Schools making changes for year-round students
Beware these COVID-19 scams, which have bilked consumers of nearly $6M
Here's the latest from the NC unemployment office
NC parents: Spectrum technician exposed twin boys to COVID-19
911 dispatchers brave COVID-19 risks to help protect responders on front lines
Show More
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
VIDEO: NC paramedic nearly hit by driver on front lawn
Pregnant women forced to choose spouse or doula during COVID-19 crisis
NC nonprofit builds emergency hospital in NYC
Where to find toilet paper during coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News