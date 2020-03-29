Join us for the ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive

There's a lot of uncertainty going around with COVID-19, but there's also a lot of hope. We see that hope every day in the stories we highlight where ordinary people step up to become heroes to those in need.
Today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., ABC11 is hoping you'll be one of those heroes and give to the ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive benefiting both the Food Bank of Eastern and Central NC and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC. This virtual drive is a great way to practice social distancing while providing essential meals to those who are suddenly struggling due to closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.
We are asking those that can, to donate to the drive here or on the ABC11 Facebook page.
Ninety percent of the Food Bank's surveyed disaster relief pantries and soup kitchens across central and eastern NC have already seen a significant increase in families and individuals visiting their sites for help.
"In our 40 years of serving the community, this is a crisis unlike any we've faced," said Peter Werbicki, President & CEO of the Food Bank of CENC. "We're shifting our operations and how we serve people to try to meet this unprecedented need, and do it in a way that ensures we can serve people for the long haul."
For those that need to get help, ABC11 Eyewitness News will be on-air throughout the day with information on available resources for you and your family. Additional information on NC 211, pantry locations, senior care, online learning, and more can be accessed at abc11.com/together.
So, join us as we give hope to those that need it the most. This is our community and we're in this together.
