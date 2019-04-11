Jon Sander broke down in tears hearing letters written by his children

Sander stayed stoic when prosecutors revealed gruesome crime scene photos of his three murdered neighbors. He didn't flinch when the jury unanimously convicted him of those murders.
What did bring him to tears? Letters from his children.
For the first time - we are seeing Jon Sander breaking down. He started crying as his partner of 19 years is on the stand reading letters from their children. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/P2GVl0mefc— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 11, 2019
Sander's sentencing entered its third day Thursday.
A doctor testified in the sentencing phase that there is overwhelming evidence that Sander is bi-polar, suffers from paranoia and at the time of the triple murders, was becoming increasingly manic.
Sander was convicted of murdering his former friends and next-door neighbors Sandy, Stephenie, and Elaine Mazzella on March 25, 2016.
Forensic psychiatrist Dr. George Corvin testified that two days before the Mazzella murders, Sander sought treatment, but didn't get it because of his financial hardships.
"This was a very dangerous situation emerging," said Dr. Corvin. "(If) I was the psychiatrist there and he was willing to talk about what he was thinking, he would have been committed again."
Sander was involuntarily committed years ago.
Sander is receiving mental health treatment now at the Wake County Detention Center.
He has been physically restrained during most of proceedings because of an outburst earlier on the first day of the trial.
Court records show Sander and the Mazzellas were old friends and business partners, but their relationship had begun to deteriorate before the shootings.
During his trial, prosecutors played a tape where Sander confessed to authorities about the killings.
Even though he confessed, Sander later recanted, saying Sal Mazzella was responsible for the killings and that he had been framed.
On Monday, the jury found him guilty of first-degree, premeditated murder of all three of the Mazellas after less than two days of deliberating. The vote was unanimous.
As Sal left the courtroom after the verdict had been read, Sander yelled, "Have a good day, Sal."
During sentencing, Sander's defense team said it plans to call seven witnesses, including two forensic psychologists who will speak to his mental health.
"You will become acquainted with Jon's psychiatric history going back about 11 years, which in the doctor's opinion, is significant to determining where we are today," attorney Tommy Manning said.
If Sander gets the death penalty, he will be the second person to receive the sentence in Wake County within the last decade. On March 4, Seaga Gillard was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of April Lynn Holland, who was pregnant, and Dwayne Garvey.
See stories below for a look back at Sander's trial:
Monday, March 25: Sander has to be escorted out of the courtroom following a dramatic outburst.
Tuesday, March 26: Jurors heard 911 calls from the night of the murders
Wednesday, March 27: Dashcam audio recorded Sander saying he was 'a dead man' shortly after the murders
Thursday, March 28: Jurors see gruesome but critical evidence in the case
Friday, March 29: Tears fell as witnesses and friends testified about the victims of the murders
Monday, April 1, childhood trauma experts testified that Mazzellases' daughter, who was 14 at the time of the killings and is now 17, reported in the days before the crime that Sander had molested her. The experts said the daughter had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Tuesday, April 2, a bevy of witnesses testified about Sander's drinking habits, relationship with the victims, and his actions the days before the murders.
Wednesday, April 3, prosecutors unleashed their strongest piece of evidence yet: Sander himself confessing to the murders.
Thursday, April 4, prosecutors finished playing Sander's confession tape and wrapped up their case; Sander's defense team started calling witnesses
Friday, April 5, Sander's defense team called several witnesses--including Sander's wife--to speak to Sander's state of mind at the time of the murders.Sander himself did not testify as was previously thought.