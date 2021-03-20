DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a shooting that left a man dead near a Food Lion in Durham back in December.
Jonathon Winfred High Jr., 19, of Durham was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service on the 400 block of East Pilot Street and is now facing murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection charges in connection to the shooting that killed Alexander Hairston, 20, of Garner. High was also charged with a probation violation.
The fatal shooting originally occurred along the 3000 block of Fayetteville Street on December 20, 2020.
He is currently being held at the Durham County Jail without bond.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
19-year-old arrested in December shooting that left man dead near Food Lion in Durham
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News