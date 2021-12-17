Raleigh man charged in assault, kidnapping of Durham woman

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is under arrest after being accused of kidnapping a woman in Durham.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said Jordan Alexander Jefferys, 24, was arguing in a car with a woman on the Wake County side of Brier Creek about 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

The woman then got out of the car and began walking away. The driver of a pickup, who saw the altercation, stopped and the woman got inside. The truck then drove off and Jefferys followed them and began ramming his car into the pickup, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies caught up with the cars near US 70 and Sherron Road and questioned all involved.

As a result, Jeffreys was arrested. He is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count each of injury to personal property, assault on a female and second-degree kidnapping.

He is being held without bond at the Durham County Detention Center.

