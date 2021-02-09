fatal shooting

19-year-old man killed in afternoon Rocky Mount shooting, officials say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount officials said a 19-year-old man was killed in a Monday afternoon shooting.

Officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Vernon Road just before 4 p.m. Police found Jordan Clayton, 19, with a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived but Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
