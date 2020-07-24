Canes' Jordan Martinook recognized for cooperation with media

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Jordan Martinook quickly became a fan favorite when he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2018. From Marty Parties to his outgoing personality, the forward is now being recognized by the Professional Hockey Writers Association for his cooperation with the media."Every team is in the same position we are," Martinook said. "It's obviously about getting as prepared as possible in these next two weeks trying to make that one exhibition game count as much as it can. We're all square one. It's basically whoever can adapt."You can always count on Canes Alternative Captain Jordan Martinook for a great quote in any situation, after a loss or a big win, and in this case, he's stepping up as a leader during this historic time."That's part of what he's all about and what makes him a great player," said head coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Obviously he works hard and is a great NHL player but on the backend of that we spend majority of our time together off the ice as a group and as a family. You need those leaders, those guys that take charge and bring everyone together off the ice. That's what he does. Very, very special guy in that regard."Martinook said as one of the louder guys on the team he's going to have to lead in cheering and energy to make up for the lack of crowd noise in the arena."I think our practices have definitely been more vocal than before the stoppage," Martinook said. "I think guys are aware we are going to need everybody to talk, create your own energy. It's obviously going to be different when you're scoring goals, it's us that will be cheering. The crowd in playoffs grabs momentum for you. It's going to take some guys out of their comfort zones."The Canes understand the value of a guy like Martinook especially during this unique time where they're without friends and family inside the bubble."He's just non-stop fun," said Teuvo Tervinen. "Maybe some days you don't feel so good and you come to the rink and you see Marty just smiles. He jokes and he's pretty funny. It's big for the game. He's one of the loudest guys. I think every team, especially we're a pretty quiet team so we need guys like him.""You've gotta keep each other happy," Martinook said. "Obviously life is going to be different in the bubble so keep everybody happy, keep everybody sane and try to put everything you got into it."