north carolina news

NC attorney general joins FBI effort in finding U.S. Capitol rioters

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Friday that his office supports federal law enforcement efforts to investigate North Carolinians who participated in Wednesday's raid on the U.S. Capitol.

Anyone with information about a North Carolinian who participated in the deadly insurrection is asked to contact the Department of Justice at investigationtips@ncdoj.gov.

Stein's announcement comes after the FBI said Thursday that it is seeking information about those involved in the raid.


RELATED: 'This president has betrayed our country': Gov. Cooper joins NC Democrats call to remove President Trump from office

EMBED More News Videos

"This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it. He should resign or be removed from office."



You can also submit information to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or you can also call 1-800-CALL FBI (1-800-225-5324) to give any verbal reports related to their investigation.

At least seven North Carolinians were arrested during the unrest in D.C. In total, more than 50rioters vowing support for President Trump were arrested after forcing their way past law enforcement into the U.S. Capitol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncnorth carolinaraleighriotprotestattorney generalfbinorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS
Gov. Cooper joins NC Dems call to remove President Trump from office
NC soldier found dead in Fort Bliss barracks on New Year's Eve
NC WWII veteran spends 100th birthday alone amid pandemic
Charlotte church holds large gathering months after COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Snow, wintry mix falling in parts of central North Carolina
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
Deputies release new video of missing 14-year-old Harnett County girl
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
Federal investigators search for grenades after teen killed
Smithfield healthcare worker fired after TikTok video goes viral
Show More
COVID-19 LATEST: Dr. Cohen says she's 'worried' for our state
Security experts analyze law enforcement response to mayhem at US Capitol
Missing stimulus check? What to know about the Recovery Rebate Credit
How much vaccine have Wake, Durham counties have administered?
More Cumberland County students failing through remote learning
More TOP STORIES News