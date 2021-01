NC attorney general joins FBI effort in finding U.S. Capitol rioters

BREAKING: My office is supporting federal law enforcement efforts to investigate NCians who participated in the raid on the U.S. Capitol. If you have any information about a NCian who participated in this lawless insurrection, please email investigationtips@ncdoj.gov . — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) January 8, 2021

"This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it. He should resign or be removed from office."

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Friday that his office supports federal law enforcement efforts to investigate North Carolinians who participated in Wednesday's raid on the U.S. Capitol.Anyone with information about a North Carolinian who participated in the deadly insurrection is asked to contact the Department of Justice at investigationtips@ncdoj.gov.Stein's announcement comes after the FBI said Thursday that it is seeking information about those involved in the raid.You can also submit information to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or you can also call 1-800-CALL FBI (1-800-225-5324) to give any verbal reports related to their investigation.At least seven North Carolinians were arrested during the unrest in D.C. In total, more than 50rioters vowing support for President Trump were arrested after forcing their way past law enforcement into the U.S. Capitol.