NC attorney general joins FBI effort in finding U.S. Capitol rioters

Anyone with information about a North Carolinian who participated in the deadly insurrection is asked to contact the Department of Justice at investigationtips@ncdoj.gov.
Stein's announcement comes after the FBI said Thursday that it is seeking information about those involved in the raid.
BREAKING: My office is supporting federal law enforcement efforts to investigate NCians who participated in the raid on the U.S. Capitol. If you have any information about a NCian who participated in this lawless insurrection, please email investigationtips@ncdoj.gov .— Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) January 8, 2021
You can also submit information to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or you can also call 1-800-CALL FBI (1-800-225-5324) to give any verbal reports related to their investigation.
At least seven North Carolinians were arrested during the unrest in D.C. In total, more than 50rioters vowing support for President Trump were arrested after forcing their way past law enforcement into the U.S. Capitol.