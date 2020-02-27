Man sought on attempted murder charge after break-in, stabbing attack in Durham

Josue Flores-Alejandro (Courtesy of Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stabbing a man in early February.

According to a release, 28-year-old Josue Flores-Alejandro is charged with breaking into a home on Feb. 9 and allegedly stabbing a man several times in the neck, head, face and chest. The man also suffered injuries from being attacked with pliers.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is recovering from his injuries.

Flores-Alejandro is wanted on one count of attempted murder, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of larceny after breaking and entering.
