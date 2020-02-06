dannemora prison escape

Joyce Mitchell, whose role in prisoners' escape inspired 'Escape at Dannemora,' released from correctional facility

FILE - In this July 28, 2015 file photo, Joyce Mitchell raises her hand during a court appearance in Plattsburgh, N.Y. (Rob Fountain/The Press-Republican via AP, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The former prison tailor who helped two killers escape a maximum-security New York prison was released Thursday after more than four years behind bars.

Joyce Mitchell, 55, was released from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, north of New York City, early Thursday. She will be under community supervision in northern New York, where she previously lived and worked at the state prison in Dannemora, prison officials said in an emailed statement.

Mitchell helped Richard Matt and David Sweat break out of the prison in 2015. She provided tools they used to chisel through walls and pipes in a "Shawshank Redemption"-style escape in northern New York.

After a three-week manhunt, Matt was shot dead and Sweat was captured and put behind bars for life. The escape was featured in a 2018 Showtime miniseries, "Escape at Dannemora," with Patricia Arquette playing the part of Mitchell.

Mitchell was sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years and was denied parole three times. She was approved for conditional release on Feb. 8 after a prison staff committee determined she had earned time off for good behavior.

She will remain under supervision until June 8, 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdannemora prison escapeu.s. airwaysescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DANNEMORA PRISON ESCAPE
Officials: Murder-for-hire plot connected to prison escape
WATCH: Witnesses describe run-in with escaped murderers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found outside Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh: Police
Severe weather threatens Raleigh and the Sandhills
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Trump to speak out about impeachment after acquittal
Two lanes blocked on I-440 in Raleigh after multi-vehicle crash
The Rolling Stones coming to Charlotte in July
NC paramedic's daughter dies in fire at his own home
Show More
'Dynamic left turn' intersection? It's coming to Cary, Clayton
Mom says school district won't let 6-year-old son wear earrings
Nearby businesses repair burglarized Hope Mills bakery
Pastor: Wake Forest stabbing victim sang in church choir
Bryce's double-double helps NC State beat Miami 83-72
More TOP STORIES News