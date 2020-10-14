double shooting

Suspect wanted in Durham homicide arrested after crashing through ceiling

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Tuesday wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the 2800 block of Cheek Road back in July.

Detectives assisted by SBI agents executed a search warrant Tuesday morning on a home in the 900 block of Oak Grove Parkway in Durham County and found Juanzo Raheem Verbal when he crashed through the ceiling of the attic where he was hiding.

Verbal, 32, had been previously indicted on charges of murder, discharging a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection with the July 27 shooting death of Damario Poole, 31, of Durham. A second victim was also shot and taken to a hospital

Verbal was taken to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. He was later released from medical care and booked into the Durham County Detention Center.

He also faces charges for failure to appear in court on separate offenses of DWI, speeding, and reckless driving to endanger.

Verbal is in the detention facility with no bond.

Juanzo Raheem Verbal, left, and Christopher O'Neal Crews

Durham County Sheriff's Office



It's the second arrest made in this case. On August 19, detectives from the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Christopher O'Neal Crews, 28.

Crews was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, aid and abet assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, five counts of delivering Schedule II controlled substances, five counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and five counts of selling Schedule II controlled substances.

Authorities said in July that at least one person in a silver sedan fired shots into an SUV just before 12:45 p.m. while both cars were driving and released surveillance video of the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

Durham County Sheriff's Office investigators said at least one person in a silver sedan fired shots into an SUV, killing one man and injuring another.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyarrestmurderhomicide investigationgun violenceshootingdouble shootingman killedman shotdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
MyPillow CEO helped pay for Kenosha suspect's bail, attorney says
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
24-year-old killed in Raleigh double shooting
Knightdale shooting may be connected to double homicide, sheriff says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper giving COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
Wake mom says mask mandate triggers deep childhood trauma
WEATHER: A cold start to December & when warmer temps will return
NC's first significant snowfall of the season reported
IRS reminds of new money-saving tax provision
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Show More
Teen surprises 10-year-old who had brain cancer surgery with PS5
Make sure scammers don't ruin your Giving Tuesday donation
Help 'Feed the Love' with Toys for Tots drive
Record-breaking 2020 hurricane season finally ends
Why you shouldn't expect a second stimulus check this year
More TOP STORIES News