Judge set to make decision in Cuba Gooding, Jr. groping case in New York City

NEW YORK -- A key decision could be made in Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s groping case.

A judge is expected to decide if additional women can take the witness stand in the actor's trial.

Three women have accused Gooding of groping them at bars and clubs in Manhattan.

Nineteen more women have accused him of inappropriate touching, but charges have not been filed.

Gooding is set to appear in the same courthouse Wednesday as Harvey Weinstein.

Gooding has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycelebrity arrestcelebrityu.s. & worldgropingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Watch: Cuba Gooding, Jr. video shows alleged touching incident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another NC county passes 2nd Amendment Sanctuary measure
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
'Outlet challenge' could cause fire, serious injury
Man killed in Johnston County rollover crash
Rape victims billed by Cape Fear Valley Health for rape kits
Frustration boils as McDougald residents told they can't yet go home
Angry KFC employee rams SUV into restaurant over paycheck
Show More
Harvey Weinstein trial set to open in New York City
Know the signs of stalking as crime increases on college campuses
LIST: The Triangle companies with the most unanswered BBB complaints
Cary mom says library policy unfair to son with autism
Experts discuss possible plans for Fayetteville tiny home project
More TOP STORIES News