Andrew Brown Jr.: Judge to consider releasing bodycam video from deputy shooting in Elizabeth City

Family of Andrew Brown reacts to footage of deadly Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A judge will consider petitions Wednesday to release body camera footage from the shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City.

Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21 while inside his car.

An independent autopsy performed by Autopsy PC found that Brown was shot five times, with the final and fatal blow entering the back of his head.

WATCH: Attorneys reveal independent autopsy results for Andrew Brown Jr.
Attorneys representing Andrew Brown Jr.'s family said a Pasquotank County deputy executed him with a shot through the back of his head.



"That weren't enough? It's obvious he was trying to get away...and they're going to shoot him in the back of the head?... That's not right at all, man. Stuff has got to change," Brown's son KhalilFerebee said.

The official autopsy report from the coroner's office has not been released.

Body camera video from the officers present at the shooting as well as dash camera video have also not been released. But that could change with the judge's decision Wednesday.

WATCH: Street-cam footage shows police heading to serve Brown with search warrant
New footage released Tuesday shows police heading to the house where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed.



Brown's family has been able to watch an edited 20-second clip from one officer's perspective. The family is demanding to see more, unedited video.

Meanwhile, the FBI announced Tuesday that it had opened a federal civil rights investigation into the case.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor to be assigned to the case in order to reassure the public that the case is "conducted without bias."
