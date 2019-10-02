trial

Judge to decide about possible mistrial in Cary double murder trial

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The sixth day of the trial of a Cary man who admitted to killing his mother and girlfriend could prove to be the final day of the trial.

Brandon Lee is facing murder charges for the deaths of his mom Christa Lee, 58, and his girlfriend, Krystal Hylton, 28, in 2015.

Lee testified in his own defense Tuesday, but he refused to answer any questions from prosecutors.

Because of that, the judge presiding over the trial must decide if he will strike all of Lee's testimony from the record or declare a mistrial. If the judge declares a mistrial, the case could be reset for a future date.

In Lee's testimony Tuesday, he described killing his mom as something she provoked him into doing and killing his gilfriend as something that made him disgusted with himself.

Lee decided to testify after a psychiatrist testified Monday about his mental health.

She said he was void of feelings and pointed to the confession tape, where he "matter-of-factly" described killing his mom and girlfriend.

The trial saw chilling evidence Friday as prosecutors played video of Lee being interrogated and confessing to details of the December 2015 crime.

On the first day of trial, prosecutors showed Lee's phone call to police and video interview with investigators. They say it showed he had a "cool state of mind," which is an element of first-degree murder.

His defense attorneys argue he did not plan to kill either of them.
