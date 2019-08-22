Man convicted of killing college student 40 years ago found innocent of the crime

RALEIGH -- A three-judge panel found a convicted murderer innocent of the 1979 murder that sent him to prison.

James Blackmon was convicted in 1988 of the murder of Helena Payton at what is now Saint Augustine's University. Payton was fatally stabbed in her neck in a dorm bathroom in 1979. The case went cold until detectives received an anonymous tip in 1983.

Both sides agreed Blackmon is mentally ill with a low IQ. In interviews with police, he wore a Superman-like cape and compared himself to Dracula.

His case came before the judges through the work of the North Carolina Innocence Commission, which ruled in November that there was enough evidence of Blackmon's innocence to warrant a judicial review.

Thursday the panel of judges determined that Blackmon has proven that he was innocent of the murder. The judges signed a paper dismissing the conviction and ordering that Blackmon be released from prison as soon as possible.
